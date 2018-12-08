C&L's Sat Nite Theater: In The Loop (2009)

This is not a chiller nor is it a noir. This is an exercise in extended, savage verbal pyrotechnics by the exasperated fictional Director of Communications for the British Labour Party, Malcolm Tucker.

AKA, The Doctor.

AKA, Peter Capaldi.

This 2009 movie (based on the characters from the BBC political satire, "The Thick of It") is most emphatically not safe for work. And if you look between Malcolm's fusillades of curse-laden threats, you will is also find a terrific history lesson about what the run-up to the Iraq War was actually like.

Enjoy! And this is tonight's open thread.