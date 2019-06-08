Entertainment
C&L's Saturday Night Theater: Invaders From Mars (1953)

Red Scare translated into Red [Planet] Scare for a 1950's double fright. (Open thread)
By driftglass

You say you missed the Cold War and can't afford the skrilla for "Chernobyl" on HBO to see how it all turned out?

No problem! C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater has got you covered: this nifty relic of the science-fiction/Red-Scare boom of the 1950s, which holds up reasonably well, all things considered.

Communists (I mean Invaders From Mars) land in a young boy's back yard one night, but the next day the ship is gone and no one believes his story. Then adults begin disappearing, only to reappear with a sudden interest in virtues of collective farming.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...


