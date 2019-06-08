C&L's Saturday Night Theater: Invaders From Mars (1953)

You say you missed the Cold War and can't afford the skrilla for "Chernobyl" on HBO to see how it all turned out?

No problem! C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater has got you covered: this nifty relic of the science-fiction/Red-Scare boom of the 1950s, which holds up reasonably well, all things considered.

Communists (I mean Invaders From Mars) land in a young boy's back yard one night, but the next day the ship is gone and no one believes his story. Then adults begin disappearing, only to reappear with a sudden interest in virtues of collective farming.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...