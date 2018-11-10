C&L's Chiller Theater: Christmas Evil (1980)

It may be too early to celebrate Christmas, but it's never too early for a Christmas slasher movie. IMDB:

A toy factory worker, mentally scarred as a child upon learning Santa Claus is not real, suffers a nervous breakdown after being belittled at work, and embarks on a Yuletide killing spree.

Utterly unnecessary remakes of "The Grinch" - eat your heart out.

Bonus trivia: "Christmas Evil" is John Waters' favorite psycho killer Santa movie. You may take that any way you wish :-) Also starring Fiona Apple's dad.

Enjoy!