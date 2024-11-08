Rep. Comer Pushes For National Voter ID

Rep. Comer Pushes For National Voter ID
By John AmatoNovember 8, 2024

James Elmer Fudd Comer dreamed that if Republicans retain the House they will try to implement requiring a national ID for all Americans to vote so they can suppress the vote nationally.

This of course is unconstitutional since Congress can't force other states on how to run their elections. That's why they couldn't pass it in 2000 after the hanging chad win.

COMER: If our elections continue to improve, I can see a national ID being required to vote in this Republican Washington, D.C. So I think a lot of things that a lot of your viewers are concerned about, election integrity, dark money coming into politics, all this act blue money, I think some questions are finally going to get answered.

So I'm real excited today and I'm looking forward to the future and looking forward to working with the Trump administration and a Republican Senate.

Whether Republicans win or lose they will never stop pushing for as much voter suppression as possible. But remember! It's terrible to keep a national gun database.

