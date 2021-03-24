Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ben Carson: It's Racist NOT To Require Voters To Show ID

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday argued that it is "racist" not to require voters to present identification.
By David

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday argued that it is "racist" not to require voters to present identification.

Carson was asked about the issue by former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) during a conference on "election integrity."

"Do you think that voter ID is racist?" Bachmann wondered. "And do you think that we've entered into a new era of voter fraud?"

"This is the dividing point between whether America remains a free and prosperous nation or whether we turn into something else," Carson opined. "There's one group that believes in traditional American values. There's another group that thinks it's all wrong and that we need to fundamentally change America."

According to Carson, liberals "can lie, they can cheat, they can do anything because the ends justify the means."

"As far as voter ID is concerned, you know, of course it's not racist," he said. "What is racist is saying that certain people don't have the common sense or the ability to get the identification, saying that they're too stupid, saying that they're incapable. What a bunch of garbage."

A 2017 study by University of California San Diego determined that voter ID does have a disciminatory impact on minority voters.

The study found “that strict photo identification laws have a differentially negative impact on the turnout of Hispanics, Blacks, and mixed-race Americans in primaries and general elections."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team