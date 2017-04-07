Devin Nunes: Fool On The Hill

In today’s installment of “Mike Lux: The Politics Guy,” we take on that whole Russia thing, truly one of the weirdest twists in American politics since… well, ever. Where there is smoke there is fire, and this one threatens to burn down the White House.

The other big picture thing to note on Russia: OMG the hypocrisy. I was born in 1960, and being the precocious little sh*t I was, I was already following politics in the late ‘60s. From that time on, the Republicans on the national scene have been non-stop and very loudly beating the drum about the Russian threat to America. Their sudden u-turn since Trump became their nominee is stunning to watch.

The Beatles sung a song called “The Fool on the Hill.” That song could have described a great many Capitol Hill denizens over the years, but I think we have a strong contender for the all-time top honor: Devin Nunes, a Republican who oversees the House intelligence committee. In theory, he is supposed to work for the American people, not Donald Trump. Nunes recently told Fox News he felt he had a “duty and an obligation” to divulge information to Trump, the subject of one of Nunes’ own investigations – until today when Nunes announced he would recuse himself from the Russia probe.

You would hope someone chairing the ‘intelligence’ committee would have a little more of it.

How does a guy go from being a member of Congress completely unknown outside his district to overnight becoming fodder for every comedian in America? He’s now being compared on the very serious Sunday talk shows to Austin Powers, although that seems like a bit of an insult to Powers, who at least won his battles against Dr. Evil, rather than getting into bed with him.

In other Russia news, it looks like Trump was being helped by the Russians even during the Republican primary, as their operatives were apparently going after Little Marco Rubio, Lyin’ Ted Cruz, and Low Energy Jeb Bush. It seems like a pretty big deal that the Russians picked their guy early and backed him from the start rather than just trying to beat Hillary.

From now on will GOP presidential candidates be flying to Moscow to interview with Putin the way they go to Wichita to see the Koch brothers?

You know, from Richard Nixon through Mitt Romney, the Republicans were always saying “the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.” But now that they are here, stretched out on the sofa in the Oval Office and pouring themselves a cold one, they don’t seem quite so concerned about our former archrival.