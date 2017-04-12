Devin Nunes Owes Susan Rice A Huge Apology

After reviewing the documents Devin Nunes used to blow up the House Intelligence Committee investigation, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has concluded that there wasn't anything wrong with what they contained, according to a CNN report.

In other words, Nunes and his buddy Trump owe Susan Rice an apology for dragging her name through the mud for no reason other than to blow smoke in the faces of the American people.

According to the CNN report, sources described the requests made by Susan Rice as "normal and appropriate" for officials who serve as National Security Adviser.

Another source said there's "absolutely" no smoking gun in the reports, and went a step further, urging the White House to declassify them to make clear there was nothing alarming in the documents.

Keep in mind, these sources were Democrats and Republicans, and both confirmed that Susan Rice didn't do anything wrong, and that there was absolutely no reason for Nunes to run up to the White House in a lather...unless he was just play-acting to cover for Trump's libelous tweet about President Obama.