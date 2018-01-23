Former CIA Official Rips Nunes FBI Memo As 'A Hatchet Job'

Last night, when Wolf Blitzer asked former CIA deputy director Philip Mudd about the significance of the missing FBI texts that Republicans are pushing as proof of corruption, Mudd was furious.

"This has nothing to do with documents, Wolf. Zero," Mudd said.

"We have a president of the United States who runs the executive branch. He runs the FBI, the CIA, the State Department. Every time they disagree with him, instead of saying 'I represent the American people by running the government,' he says, 'Let me persuade you, Americans, not to trust your government. Don't trust the CIA in Russia. Don't trust federal judges when they disagree with me. Don't trust Rex Tillerson, he shouldn't be negotiating with the North Koreans until he should.

"Now we're saying one side of the House, representing President Trump, saying, "I want to further denigrate the U.S. government, persuade the American people that their taxes are going for wrongful purposes, instead of saying 'I'm going to have a hearing with Democrats and Republicans and get to the bottom of this.' This is not about documents, it's is about persuading people that the investigation is inappropriate.

"The fact that the chairman of the House Intelligence committee won't share a four-page memo he wrote with the FBI," Blitzer interjected.

It's not just sharing the memo," Mudd said.

"How do you think he understands the details of how you conduct surveillance? Do you think he knows what the law is? What FBI regulations are? Do you think he's read through telephone book about the FBI regulations? This is about a hatchet job, and the hatchet job is on the effort to say that what happened with them with Russian involvement during the election.

"We won't know because Devin Nunes won't allow a nonpartisan investigation to take place."