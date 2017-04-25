Fox And Friends Suggests Corporate Sponsors For Trump's Wall?

We know Donald Trump religiously watches Fox and Friends. And look! They may have given him a new idea on how to get the funds needed to build his verkakte wall with Mexico.

Trump has repeated boasted that he'll force Mexico to pay for the Wall, but normal people knew this was nonsense. He tried to float some arm-twisting with Congress over wall funding, and found out Democrats aren't interested in either funding the wall OR underfunding people's health insurance!

What to do!? what to do!?

I've written repeatedly that Trump should pay for the wall himself with the help of his crony rich friends, but that has fallen on deaf ears since Trump uses the White House to enrich his own businesses. And it doesn't solve the problem of the actual river on which part of the wall will be "built" or the private property the wall will violate. Or the simple fact that Trump's number one political gimmick is just a stupid idea.

Noelle Nikpour, a Republican branding expert has an idea and told Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade all about it!

After giving Trump A's and A+ for his first 100 days, Nikpour said, "If I were advising Donald Trump, I'm a national fundraiser, I would say, 'You know what, here's an idea, why don't you see if you can't get it privately funded?"

She continued, "Privately funded, meaning, if you donate a certain amount -- let's just say that the number is $12 billion to get this wall implemented, alright? So you had the $12 billion dollar figurehead, and you go to donors, you go to different people and you say, "Look, if you will contribute towards this privately, look what your money's going to," I mean, what a better deal that you're a part of this."

Brian Kilmeade was ecstatic at his idea.

He said, "And you can get a tax break on this. Or you could do it the fly out the sponsor way: This wall brought to you by Modell's. Or Aetna. Why not do it?"

Yippee, tax breaks!!!

Noelle replied, "Yeah yeah yeah, and look at you know what Ted Turner I think gave a billion dollars to the UN Foundation, and look at this, I don't think he paid taxes for -- federal taxes for a lifetime."

Relating building a humongous (and ineffective) border security wall to the altruism of Ted Turner is repulsive on so many levels.

The U.N. Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) public charity, and not a private enterprise. And it was for the betterment of the world.

Building a border wall doesn't fall under that category, morons.

Brian said, "Cut a deal, Mr. President. And that's good."

Early estimates put the cost of the wall at around $21 billion dollars without maintenance costs, but Senate Democrats released a report that said it could cost as much as $70 billion to build and $150 million to maintain a year.

And advertisers usually do not want to be associated with ideas that can have dire ramifications and consequences on their brand.

I'm sure corporations would love to see neon lights being built into the border wall flashing advertisements like, "We saved the taxpayers money so you can spend it at the Las Vegas Sands Casino!"

"Johnson & Johnson keeps the pests out!"

And perhaps Mensa reject Brian Kilmeade doesn't think Hispanic Americans have any buying power. You know who does think that? Everybody on Madison Avenue, Brian. Everybody.