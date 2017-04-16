Fox News Host Jon Scott Surprises Co-host With 'Amazing' Chewbacca Impersonation
Fox News host Jon Scott performed what his colleagues called an "amazing" impersonation of Star Wars character Chewbacca on Easter sunday.
During a segment about the first trailer from the upcoming movie Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi, Scott revealed that the wookie impersonation was bit hit with his kids.
"I have to kind of warm up for it," Scott complained before groaning a series Chewbacca-like noises. "That's the best I can do on short notice. You really have to let me warm up."
"You nailed it," co-host Abby Huntsman insisted.
"In my defense, I do a better Yoda," Scott concluded.
