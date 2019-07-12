Fox Host Still Has A Job Despite Texting Co-Host 'Pull Your Boobs Out'

Here is an example of a corporate culture which should be wrecked, destroyed, put down and cremated without a funeral. Last month, NewsHound Ellen reported the story of Fox News commentator and Fox Nation host Tyrus, who was given his own show after evidence came to light that he had harassed his co-host Britt McHenry.

Now Huffpost's Yashar Ali is reporting on new text messages which have recently come to light. One series of messages, according to the report, was sent from Tyrus to McHenry, and say: “Just pull your boobs out now why don’t you. Just grin and bare it” and “keep being negative and I’ll send you another dick pic.”

What a prince.

Other texts sent between November 2018 and January 2019 read like this one: “I love the fact your always working if we ever had sex I feel like after an orgazzum you say speaking of feeling good did see the story on the puppy rescue we should do a segment on it hand me my phone.”

McHenry reportedly responded with a "HaHaHa" message, because what do you do when you have to go to work the next day with a cretin like that? And no one should pretend these are just little jokey texts sent as meaningless banter. They groan with the weight of a man who wants to make sure he exerts power and control over the woman he works with as an equal. They are repulsive and should be grounds for termination.

Clearly Fox News learned nothing from the hefty settlements they paid to the victims of Roger Ailes, Bill Shine and Bill O'Reilly, because they seem to be just fine with promoting him and their toxic culture instead.