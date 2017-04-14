GOP Abandons Obnoxious Drunk Candidate After Video Surfaces

Don't watch the video. It's disgusting and not work-safe. And yeah unmarried 41-year-old New Jersey real estate agent Brian McDowell is drunk and (perhaps jokingly) hitting on a woman in a bar and it should be no big deal, except that he's a Republican and running for State Assembly and apparently this behavior is enough to get you disinvited...unless you're NOT drunk and behave that way towards women and are the chairman of Fox News or their on-air ratings powerhouse or the nominee for President. Then it's locker room talk unless you're not on tape.

The video clip is just 10 seconds long, but it was enough to cause Cape May County Republicans to pull support from the candidate they had endorsed for Assembly in what was supposed to be one of the most competitive districts in the state.

The punch line should be that he's a Republican candidate for the New Jersey State Assembly, but no.

Then the punch line should be that he's a Trump supporter who worked for Trump in Iowa and Nevada...but no.

Then the punch line should be that he's a former player on the Apprentice who Donald Trump fired...but no.

The punch line is, that after a video surfaced in which he said, in slurred speech, to a woman in a bar...

“Let me tell you right now. You should f*ck me. It would really be good. Listen, you never know.”

...he vowed to stay in the race, and here's his "reasoning":

"There are human errors and even Jesus dropped the cross three times."

So THAT'S what the kids are calling it these days, just in time for Good Friday!

One more thing:

"Ladies, He's Available!"