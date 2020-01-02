Politics
GOP Official Who Wrote Op-Ed On Drunk Driving Charged With Drunk Driving

A Republican hypocrite? Say it isn't so!
By Susie Madrak

Brian Kolb, the top Republican in the New York State Assembly, published a guest column in a local newspaper warning against drunk driving during the holidays. He said “tragedy can be only one bad decision away.”

You know what comes next, right? Via the New York Times:

Mr. Kolb, 67, personally proved his point days later when he was arrested and charged with drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve.

Mr. Kolb, the Assembly’s Republican minority leader who represents a district outside Rochester, found himself offering a follow-up story of sorts on Wednesday, in the form of a statement admitting to his mistake.

“I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry,” Mr. Kolb said in the statement. “There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”

Yep. "I am profoundly sorry I drive into that ditch RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY HOUSE. I am even sorrier that I got caught."


