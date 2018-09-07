Rand Paul Wants 'Lie Detector' Used To Find Out Who Wrote The NY Times Op-Ed

Sen. Rand Paul, a libertarian told the press that it would be perfectly legitimate for a president to begin issuing lie detector tests in his administration to uncover the person/s responsible for the anonymous NY Times op-ed.

Can you imagine the reaction from the right wing press, politicians, the media if President Obama had made similar demands?

This is crazy town, folks.

Sen. Paul told reporters, "We use a lie detector test routinely for CIA agents and FBI agents. I think if you have a security clearance in the White House, I think it would be acceptable to use a lie detector test and ask people whether or not they are talking to the media against the policy of the White House."

He continued: "This could be very dangerous if the person who is talking to the media is actually revealing national security secrets. So, yes, I think we need to get to the bottom of it."

CNN's Chris Cuomo was also bemused by what Sen. Paul said also.

Cuomo said, "Libertarian versus lie detector to find out who penned an op-ed in America?"

Trump supporters, surrogates, and Fox News have been in meltdown mode over this op-ed and are giving it much more life than something like this normally would have.

But Paul's request to turn the federal government into a banana republic is repulsive.