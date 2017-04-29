Has Trump Really Acknowledged That He's Unqualified To Be President?

In a new interview, Donald Trump has conceded that the job of president is harder than he expected it to be:

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

A response to this from The Washington Post's Philip Bump is headlined "Trump Now Agrees with the Majority of Americans: He Wasn’t Ready to Be President." Bump notes that Trump has said things like this before (“This is really a bigger job than I thought”) and cites a number of polls showing that Americans had serious doubts about Trump's qualifications.

Bump writes:

Put simply: The majority of Americans didn’t think Trump was ready to be president of the United States. Based on his comments about the job being bigger or harder than he thought, that it is more work, it seems safe to say that Trump has also now come to believe that he wasn’t prepared for the office.

No, I don't think so.

I think Trump believes that anyone would have been surprised by the nature of the job -- its difficulty was unknowable! I can't imagine any other way Trump can reconcile his sense of his own omnipotence (which he proclaims every time he steps before a crowd of supporters) and his surprise at the way the presidency works. He's very smart and extremely capable; therefore, if a person as smart as he is couldn't judge the difficulty of the job in advance, then it simply couldn't be done! And how difficult is the job? So difficult that even he, the Great Trump, finds it a challenge!

I could be wrong about this -- maybe he does now realize that he's in over his head -- but I promise you that he won't stop telling supporters that everything will be great again. He's a con man, and "con man" is short for "confidence man." Without confidence, he's nothing.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog