Don 'The Con' Trump Say Flipping Should Be 'Almost Illegal'

Donald Trump doesn't like flippers, you know, people who cooperate with law enforcement to uncover crimes.

"It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal ... they go from 10 years to they're a national hero. They have a statue erected in their honor. It's not a fair thing."

The so-called president is now a full-on mob boss. Came from construction, represented by Roy Cohn, hates flippers.

Trump to Fox: "flipping almost ought to be illegal. 30-40 years I've been watching flippers"



32 years ago, crime boss Tony Salerno, who supplied Trump Plaza concrete, was convicted of racketeering. His top deputy flipped to help FBI



lawyer for both Salerno and Trump: Roy Cohn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 23, 2018

So it's time to come up with some really great mob names for Donald Trump besides "Don the Con" which is good but overused.

I like "Donnie Fiasco"

How about Donnie stating in the Fox interview “I’ve had many friends I’ve seen this happen to” (i.e. “flipping”)?!?!? Yeah Donnie Fiasco, because most of your friends are more than likely mafia affiliated.🙄 — Brandon Blue (@brandonsblue) August 23, 2018

Your suggestions in comments are most welcome...

PS. Tweet of the day: