Don 'The Con' Trump Say Flipping Should Be 'Almost Illegal'
Donald Trump doesn't like flippers, you know, people who cooperate with law enforcement to uncover crimes.
"It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal ... they go from 10 years to they're a national hero. They have a statue erected in their honor. It's not a fair thing."
The so-called president is now a full-on mob boss. Came from construction, represented by Roy Cohn, hates flippers.
So it's time to come up with some really great mob names for Donald Trump besides "Don the Con" which is good but overused.
I like "Donnie Fiasco"
Your suggestions in comments are most welcome...
PS. Tweet of the day:
