Hillary Clinton Slams Trump On LGBT Rights

We appear to be going backwards under Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton, speaking last night at a dinner at which she received an award for her work advocating rights for LGBT people, minced no words when it comes to the Trump administration and its backwards stance on gay rights. CNN:

"When this administration rescinded protections for transgender students, my heart broke," Clinton said. "When I learned about the proposed cuts in funding for HIV and AIDS research, I thought about all of our efforts to try and achieve an AIDS-free generation." Clinton criticized Trump in particular for his decision to nominate Mark Green, who she called an "outspoken opponent" of LGBT rights, to replace former Army Secretary Eric Fanning, the first openly gay man to hold the job. "Some of the changes that we're seeing should seem small, but they matter a great deal if you're the person affected," Clinton said. "Others carry historic significance, like the future of the Supreme Court."

Never say there isn't a dime's worth of difference between the parties. Not until you hear Donald J. Trump say the words Hillary Clinton said last night:

"Gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights. Once and for all."