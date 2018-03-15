Alex Jones And Gavin McInnes Rant About 'Sexless, Depressed, Old Chubby Dykes' Like Hillary Clinton

Alex Jones needed a special boost to his manhood, so he invited Men's Rights activist Gavin McInnes onto his show to dish about lesbians, Hillary Clinton, and more. When I first read the transcript I thought it had to be a joke, but these two are about as serious as a heart attack.

"In my experience, lesbians are people that have had a bad experience with men in their life, and most women grow out of it," Jones said. "And then they get real happy when they get a man."

Oh, I'm sure the Alex Jones manly-men audience ate that up, but they were just getting started.

After opining that making out with women in college is cool, but it's different when they're 40 year olds working in their garden, McInnes asked, :But, why does this tiny population, this tiny group of sexless, depressed old chubby dykes control so much of the political narrative? Why are entire elections dedicated to something as irrelevant as gay marriage?"

Gosh, we don't know. Perhaps it's because threatened tiny-dicked little men like McInnes aren't content to live and let live. Just a thought. No gay people asked for their marriages to be politicized. That was the work of idiots like Jones and McInnes, who needed outlets for their hate.

From there, it just went entirely off the rails, with Jones reviving his old conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton: "I’m not against Hillary because she’s a lesbian and has her daughter as a beard with Webster Hubbell," he swore.

"I mean the word on her is she smacks those chicks around. She smacks men around, Secret Service, FBI, you name it," Jones went on.

McInnes interjected, "Oh, Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton is -- it’s Bill Clinton with the giant sunglasses saying, 'I’m a real klutz, I don’t know what happened, I opened up the cupboard door--'"

"She hit him with an ashtray in front of the Secret Service and knocked his ass down," Jones piled on. "I mean I’ll give it to her, she’s meaner than hell. And reportedly she just bulls into women and goes, 'Toots, get in the bed, bitch.'"

They're serious for this entire exchange. It's exciting to them to fantasize about Hillary beating up men and dominating women. It's right wing mind porn.

Confirming that, McInnes had the last word on Hillary: "As far as lesbians go, I appreciate her taste. Huma Abedin is my cup of tea," he slobbered. "I like the way she ages, I like her long hair, her big lips. I think Hillary and I have the same taste in chicks."

They broadcast the lies and the crap because it excites the right wing men listening, who are fantasizing right along with them.

Sexualizing hate. It's what's for lunch over in Alex Jones territory.

(h/t Media Matters)