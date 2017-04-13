Jeffrey Lord: Trump Is The Martin Luther King Of Healthcare

Another CNN segment went off the rails when resident crank Jeffrey Lord compared Trump's efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act to Martin Luther King's work on behalf of civil rights. Symone Sanders was understandably appalled.

Why CNN continues to employ Lord is one of those mysteries that is either pondered, or just has people dismissing cable news altogether.

And oddly enough, I don't recall Martin Luther King's entreaties to give the wealthy even further tax breaks on the backs of the poor so that their healthcare suffers. Must have missed that part in the history books.

Source: CNN