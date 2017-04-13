Jeffrey Lord: Trump Is The Martin Luther King Of Healthcare

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by Scarce
up

Another CNN segment went off the rails when resident crank Jeffrey Lord compared Trump's efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act to Martin Luther King's work on behalf of civil rights. Symone Sanders was understandably appalled.

Why CNN continues to employ Lord is one of those mysteries that is either pondered, or just has people dismissing cable news altogether.

And oddly enough, I don't recall Martin Luther King's entreaties to give the wealthy even further tax breaks on the backs of the poor so that their healthcare suffers. Must have missed that part in the history books.

Source: CNN

"Think of Donald Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care," Lord told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Thursday on "New Day." "When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the civil rights bill because he said it wasn't popular and he didn't have the votes for it."

"Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm's way to put the pressure on so the bill would be introduced," the CNN political commentator added.

Democratic activist Symone Sanders, who is black, immediately denounced Lord over the comparison.

"You do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin," she said. "So let's not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. -- humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner -- to the vagina-grabbing president, Donald Trump."

"Oh boy," Camerota said. "Jeffrey, you did introduce this. You went there."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV