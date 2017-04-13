Jeffrey Lord: Trump Is The Martin Luther King Of Healthcare
Another CNN segment went off the rails when resident crank Jeffrey Lord compared Trump's efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act to Martin Luther King's work on behalf of civil rights. Symone Sanders was understandably appalled.
Why CNN continues to employ Lord is one of those mysteries that is either pondered, or just has people dismissing cable news altogether.
And oddly enough, I don't recall Martin Luther King's entreaties to give the wealthy even further tax breaks on the backs of the poor so that their healthcare suffers. Must have missed that part in the history books.
"Think of Donald Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care," Lord told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Thursday on "New Day." "When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the civil rights bill because he said it wasn't popular and he didn't have the votes for it."
"Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm's way to put the pressure on so the bill would be introduced," the CNN political commentator added.
Democratic activist Symone Sanders, who is black, immediately denounced Lord over the comparison.
"You do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin," she said. "So let's not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. -- humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner -- to the vagina-grabbing president, Donald Trump."
"Oh boy," Camerota said. "Jeffrey, you did introduce this. You went there."
