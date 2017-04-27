Kayleigh McEnany 'Saw Nothing Inappropriate' From Jesse Watters

The only person in America on TV who didn't "see" the sexist joke Fox News' Jesse Watters spewed on TV about Ivanka Trump is, as usual, paid CNN Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany.

After playing Watters' remarks, Maria Cardona remarked, "I'm sorry, if you're a host at Fox News, that's how you want it going down. Those sensitivity trainings are working out for them, aren't they? It was pig-headed, it's misogynistic and reminds everybody of the culture that clearly has been alive and well at Fox News thus far. They need to do a cleanup."

Jonathan Tasini, who never heard of Watters, said he "came over as a complete dolt, as a know-nothing."

But CNN's Kayleigh McEnany stole the show by telling Don Lemon that if you're looking for something salacious, you're gonna get something salacious.

Yes, all of America was looking for Watters to make a sexist joke at Ivanka's expense right after Bill O'Reilly was fired over sexual harassment claims.

Kayleigh said, "Look, I think in all due respect, my colleagues here are looking for salacious innuendo."

"I watched that comment. I saw nothing inappropriate. He was not trying to make a salacious remark. He was clearly speaking to the fact that Ivanka speaks well, she did a great job on that panel -- if you're looking for sexual innuendo, you can find it, but a lot of us watched that and just saw someone praising Ivanka, but if you’re looking for that, by all means go and find it.,” the Trump apologist said.

So, describing how Ivanka holds that big microphone up to her lips perfectly describes her speaking voice to Trump surrogates? Really? That's what you're going with?

I ask again CNN, what's the point of having people on a cable TV new program who speak contrary to the reality of any given situation?