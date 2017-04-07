Oopsie Jared Kushner 'Forgot' To List Russians On His Security Clearance Application

It was an oversight, I'm sure. New York Times:

When Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, sought the top-secret security clearance that would give him access to some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets, he was required to disclose all encounters with foreign government officials over the last seven years. But Mr. Kushner did not mention dozens of contacts with foreign leaders or officials in recent months. ...

And some of them, totally accidentally and WHAT a co-inkey-dink, were Russian?

On security clearance forms, Kushner omitted mtgs with:

-Kislyak (Russia's top spy recruiter)

-Gorkov (a graduate of Russian spy school)

And double oops: that security clearance application is a private document that got leaked by someone with...security clearance.

Who leaked Jared's SF-86? That's not a public document.

My guess as to who might have leaked all over Jared's security clearance?

THIS GUY:

PS. It appears he still hasn't filled out the "supplemental" info, and some random person (because according to Fox anyone can do it), has filed an ethics complaint.

It's only Day 77, people!