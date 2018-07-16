Jared Kushner Still Can't Get His Security Clearance Issues Resolved

Jared Kushner continues to have security clearance issues and it appears even dear father in law can't fix them for him. Kushner was granted permanent clearance back in May, it was only "top secret" status. This level, although incredibly high, does not allow him to see the highest level of intelligence (which he probably really wants so he can share it with his friends, the leaders of foreign hostile countries. But you know....).

Well, the Washington Post is reporting that he has yet to be approved to review what is commonly called “sensitive compartmented information,” or SCI. Sadly for Trump, this is not something he can magically make happen. Only the CIA approves this type of clearance.

This means that the CIA has not fully approved him, for reasons that are not public. It could be related to his bazillion updates to his forms or possible non public involvement in the Mueller investigation (for the record, the Special Counsel's office had no comment for the Washington Post). Abbe Lowell, Kushner's attorney, did not comment on Kusher's security clearance status outside of this vague comment:

“After a review done in the normal course by career officials, Mr. Kushner was given his permanent White House clearances in May, and has access to all the materials and information he needs to do the domestic and international work the president has asked him to do.".

This clearance status issue makes it hard to Kushner to do his job - you know, mid east peace and all. Womp womp.

Those in the know have commented on the possible connection between the clearance snafus and the Mueller investigation. It would be unlikely for someone who is the subject or target of an ongoing criminal investigation to get the highest level of clearance. So this could be a sign. I am sure that eventually we will find out of this does have to do with the Special Counsel's investigation or not.