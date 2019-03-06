Donald Trump Pressured Staff To Grant Security Clearance To Princess Ivanka Trump

Remember when just last week news broke about Donald Trump pushing for Jared Kushner to get security clearance against the recommendations of career officials and John Kelly?

Well, now CNN is reporting that Donald Trump pushed John Kelly and Don McGahn to grant his daughter-wife security clearance as well - against their recommendations.

Where are all the "BUT HER EMAILS" Republicans, screaming that she be fired and jailed and locked up?

CNN is reporting that Trump's insistence on granting security clearance to both Jared and Princess Ivanka really pissed off the White House staff. The process is fairly simple - the FBI conducts a background check and based on those recommendations, the White House personnel security officer makes a determination.

In the case of Jared and Ivanka, concerns were raised, which Donald Trump did not like. He needs to have his daughter-wife with him at all times. So he pushed Kelly and McGahn to make it seem like it was *their* decision to grant the clearance. Well, they both refused to play this game....which led to Donald Trump himself overriding everyone and granting the clearance himself.

LOCK THEM UP! LOCK THEM UP!! LOCK THEM UP!!!