Trump DID Order John Kelly To Grant Jared Kushner 'Top Secret Clearance'

Remember how hard it was for Jared Kushner to get his security clearance? He had so many updates and edits to his forms, no one could even fathom how he could obtain even the most basic clearance. Yet, somehow, he managed to get a TOP SECRET SECURITY CLEARANCE. This means he has gotten access to the most sensitive intelligence for years. Intelligence which he has no need to know and which he can easily sell to the highest bidder (cough MBS cough).

Just three weeks ago Kremlin Barbie, aka Ivanka Trump, went on ABC news in a super friendly interview with her friend, Abby Huntsman. During the softball interview between to friends, Future Inmate #457643 talked about how her life partner (Jared, not Daddy Donald) had never received any special treatment from Donald Trump (except the jobs, titles, offices, money, platform, ego and back massages).

She said:

"The president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance, zero.”

Well, it looks like the botoxed, bleached and fake raspy voiced princess is a big old liar, if we are to believe the bombshell report from the New York Times.

Reportedly Trump "ordered [John Kelly] to grant his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, a top-secret security clearance last year, overruling concerns flagged by intelligence officials and the White House’s top lawyer" who, at the time, was Don McGahn.

This "troubled" so many people in the White House that Kelly wrote a contemporaneous internal memo detailing how Trump had "ordered" him to do this. McGahn also wrote a memo outlining his concerns and the fact that he did not think Kushner should be granted this clearance.

Just a reminder, just a month ago, Donald Trump told the New York Times that he had nothing to do with Kushner getting his clearance.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted that Trump lied and she apologized for her role in this administration and promptly quit.

KIDDING. She said: “We don’t comment on security clearances.”

Ted Lieu, who has tweeted almost daily, questioning why Kushner has security clearance, had this response:

Dear @CIA @FBI @NSAGov @ODNIgov @DeptofDefense:



John Kelly was so freaked out by @realDonaldTrump ordering a security clearance for Jared Kushner that he wrote a contemporaneous memo.



PLEASE DON'T GIVE JARED KUSHNER ANY TOP SECRET INFORMATION. HE IS A NATIONAL SECURITY RISK. https://t.co/2Fw9rpmoNI

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2019

Perhaps the good news is that you can't have security clearance while you are in prison.