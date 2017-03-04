Spicer Schooled By ProPublica After Calling Them A 'Left-Wing Blog'

During his press conference today, Sean Spicer was asked about the amendment to Donald Trump's trust which allows him to pull money out whenever he wants. As usual, he deflected.

Instead of answering the question, Spicer referred to ProPublica as a "left-wing blog" and questioned their accuracy, which sparked an epic tweetstorm from them.

1/ So @seanspicer just called us a “left-wing blog.” Since we’re actually in the biz of facts, we figured we’d respond w/ a few... — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 2/ @seanspicer was trying to knock our story that Trump’s trust doc was revised to say he can take $ frm biz anytime https://t.co/xcohyMmoRc — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

Aaaand, the White House knew about their report.

.@seanspicer 5/ We do no-surprises journalism. We told the Trump Org & WH what we knew and gave them time to explain.They didn’t. https://t.co/pYfcdEp64W pic.twitter.com/paZfZWr4W1 — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 6/ What we do is hold people in power accountable, no matter who they are, or what names they call us. We do it with facts. Like... — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 7/ The fact that Tom Price bought drug company stock same day he pushed policy that could help the company. https://t.co/nica3s6oi1 — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 8/ The fact that Trump has quietly installed officials across the government to be his eyes and ears: https://t.co/UhSNXaGwBH — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 9/ The fact that Jared Kushner isn’t actually separating himself from his business empire: https://t.co/ZNFNVOkfdL — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 10/ Or the fact that 5 top Trump officials have made false statements to Congress:https://t.co/xQGhQwEWaF — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 11/ And yes, our job always has been and will be holding *all* those in power accountable.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 12/ So, we wrote about fact that Obama caved to big banks and didn’t deliver on his promises to help homeowners: https://t.co/DnhEUzJIoP — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 13/ We wrote about former Obama officials lobbying to push through a merger that could make flying more miserable: https://t.co/coXWQ7PInF — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

.@seanspicer 14/ And wrote about how Obama was falling short on his own promises to grant pardons. https://t.co/eYO0xJLcT5 — ProPublica (@ProPublica) April 3, 2017

Perhaps a journalist might want to follow up on this at the next possible opportunity?