Spicer Schooled By ProPublica After Calling Them A 'Left-Wing Blog'

By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
up

During his press conference today, Sean Spicer was asked about the amendment to Donald Trump's trust which allows him to pull money out whenever he wants. As usual, he deflected.

Instead of answering the question, Spicer referred to ProPublica as a "left-wing blog" and questioned their accuracy, which sparked an epic tweetstorm from them.

Aaaand, the White House knew about their report.

Perhaps a journalist might want to follow up on this at the next possible opportunity?

