Stephen Colbert Bids Adieu To Papa Bear

By Scarce
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

Colbert: O’Reilly may have been great, morally he was a “self-righteous landfill of angry garbage.”

Well said.

Source: USA Today

Stephen Colbert's conservative news host character, Stephen Colbert, made a special return Wednesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to comment on the downfall of Fox News host Bill O'Reilly who was dropped by the cable news network amid revelations of multiple sexual harassment allegations.

O'Reilly holds a special place in Colbert's heart. "Papa Bear," as Colbert often referred to him, was the inspiration for the comedian's absurdly arrogant and obnoxiously obstinate character on The Colbert Report.


