Stephen Colbert Bids Adieu To 'CrossFit Dracula', Paul Ryan
"Speaker of the House Paul Ryan achieved his 'longtime dream' of passing tax reform and now wants to get away from President Trump, his 'longtime nightmare,'" says the blurb on the Youtube clip. Sounds about right.
Much audience cheering at the news.
Colbert also skewered former Speaker John Boehner who's now going into the pot business.
Source: Vanity Fair
Few retirements in Congress could inspire the frenzy that ensued when House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his impending exit Wednesday. Thinkpieces abounded, Twitter erupted with jokes, and photos of Ryan with his beloved workout gear were celebrated once more. And naturally, as late-night hosts took the stage for their Wednesday night broadcasts, there was no shortage of glee—especially from Stephen Colbert, who made it a top priority to taunt the “Speaker of the House and CrossFit Dracula” as he prepares to slink away from Congress come January.
“Ryan will not be running for reelection in 2018,” Colbert said to rapturous applause from his studio audience. “He's out. He said today he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids, which of course is what he calls his biceps.”
Comments