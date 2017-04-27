Steve Mnuchin Can't Explain How Trump's Tax Plan Helps Middle Class

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin couldn't explain in any coherent detail to NBC's The Today Show, how Trump's tax proposal will raise taxes on the rich, cut taxes for the middle class and remain deficit neutral.

In an attempt to get positive press for his first 100 days, Trump sent out his economic minions to try and hoodwink the public by holding a press conference on Wednesday to outline a one page wish list of tax proposals.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie played a clip of Trump promising to raise taxes on the wealthy and she asked the Treasury Secretary, "Would you acknowledge the reform plan you laid out does the exact opposite? It is dramatic cut in taxes for the wealthy"

Mnuchin replied, "This isn't about a dramatic cut in taxes for the wealthy. This is about lowering tax rates..."

Guthrie cut in, "But it does cut taxes for the wealthy, right?"

Steve replied, "Again, when we lay out the exact details of the plan, what you'll see is this is about reducing taxes and tax simplification."

Mnuchin refuses to respond to Guthrie's questions because she's correct and he can't hide so he has to shuck and jive throughout the interview.

He continued, "This is about a middle income tax cut. This is about having sweeping tax cuts, the largest tax cuts in history, the largest tax reform program in history, to create American jobs. This is all about jobs, jobs, jobs."

What tax cuts is he referring to? Just saying it over and over again doesn't make it true.

Guthrie asked, "Can you give me an example of a wealthy individual or corporation whose taxes will go up under what you've proposed?"

He replied, "Again, what we wanted to do was lay out the president's principles and his principles are all part of his economic plan. He is determined to create economic growth of 3% or higher. in regards to this -- again, this is about lowering business taxes to make businesses competitive. We have a very uncompetitive business tax system."

See, these are only principles, not actual proposals.

Mnuchin refused to answer direct questions about the plan because there is no plan. There are no details - only conservative unicorns.

After listening to him go on about stimulating 3% economic growth with tax cuts and getting rid of tax deductions and disputing groups who attacked their proposals, Guthrie said, "You know this idea that you can pay for it with economic growth is kind of a Washington fairy-tale. You hear about it all the time."

Yes we do.

After an interview on ABC, their headline reads: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin can't guarantee middle class wouldn't pay more under tax plan

Politico writes: Mnuchin won't guarantee middle-class tax cut

Thanks for trying to con the American people again, Donald.