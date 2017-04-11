A Syrious Distraction

By Mike Lux
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
A Syrious Distraction

The way Syrian dictator Assad treats his country’s people is an outrage, just as the way Saddam Hussein treated his people had been before the Iraq War, but I’m not buying Donald Trump’s sudden outbreak of compassion for the children gassed by Assad last week. He didn’t give a damn about them when it happened in 2013; he hasn’t cared about Assad torturing and bombing and shooting Syrian children for years; he hasn’t wanted to accept any refugee Syrian children or their parents to our country even though Assad put their lives in grave danger.

Donald Trump’s presidency has been a mess, his policies have been a disaster, his poll numbers are sinking faster than any president in history. So what does he do? He figures blowing stuff up in another country will distract us. And sadly, this will be his plan throughout his presidency: fear and distraction are his calling cards.

Don’t fall for it, folks. I spell it all out in my latest installment of The Politics Guy:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV