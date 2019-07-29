Racism Is Not A 'Trump Distraction'; It's A Republican Election Tool

Comrade Stupid’s racist rants are not just diversionary tactics, they are an integral part of his ongoing divide-and-conquer 2020 Goat Rodeo strategy. The WaPo confirms that this is part of his strategy; they interviewed his campaign manager who confirmed that Stupid’s racist tweets were planned.

America’s Imperial Wizard, Prznint Stupid clearly believes that his path to electoral victory is to maximize racial resentment to benefit from (some) Americans worst instincts. Stupid doesn’t see himself as president of all of us, only of the bits he likes, so he attacks the bits he doesn’t like. In effect, our Stable Genius wants to tear the country apart, confident that he and racists like him will be left with the biggest piece.

To the extent that Trump is using racism as a distraction—and it IS offensive to say racism is a distraction, I get it— it is to distract from his failed promises to drain the swamp and build his wall. As Janet Jackson once sang, What has he done for you lately Possum Hollar? Trade Wars that have largely gutted the midwest. But you know, Here’s a check for your soybean crop you cannot sell.

Trump is not dog-whistling, he’s megaphoning at Possum Hollar that everyone else sees them as white trash, that the Libtards are laughing at them. From the plastic straws onward, he’s campaigning on owning the Libtards; he wants Possum to join him in a second Electoral College victory; he is not planning on a popular vote campaign.

This is the exact divide and conquer strategy that worked in 2016. All he’s missing is the word ‘deplorable’.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors