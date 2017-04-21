Trump Will Fail Again On Health Care 'Reform'

Fear Not.

That's the message Lawrence O'Donnell had for moms like me last night. Those of us who shed real tears thinking that our health insurance might be taken away by Republicans.

America now has a whole generation that will remember for the rest of their lives "the year Republicans made my mother cry over healthcare." — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 10, 2017

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: Donald Trump is trying to scare you. Don't let him do it. I'm not going to let him do it. Not on health care. There are plenty of ways for Donald Trump to scare us but no one, and I mean no one, should be worried about Donald Trump convincing the Republican congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. It's not going to happen but Donald Trump is going to keep talking about it because he is now terribly embarrassed that he admitted defeat when he was defeated.

I thought Donald Trump hit his low this week with his worst robocall ever, but no. He actually opened his pie hole about his non-existent health care plan yesterday with the Prime Minister of Italy (whose citizens have universal coverage, by the way) looking on.

It's even worse when you read the transcript.

TRUMP: There's a great plan and this will be great health care. It's evolving. The plan gets better and better and better and it's gotten really, really good. And a lot of people are liking it a lot. We have a good chance of getting it soon.

He sounds like a third grader making excuses for missing homework.

I have great worries still about the future of health insurance. I fear what that bastard Tom Price can do behind the scenes from his position as HHS Secretary to just screw with all of us.

#TrumpRussia people. They're corrupt as hell and must just go.

PS. As Trump continues to fail to repeal Obamacare and defeat ISIS on day one, and end crime on day one, and build the wall, and and and... here's your regular reminder of his promise to America on health insurance: