'The Truth Is Out There' - Will Trump Release JFK Records?
Tiger Beat on the Potomac (thanks Charlie!) goes there:
The nation’s conspiracy-theorist-in-chief is facing a momentous decision. Will President Donald Trump allow the public to see a trove of thousands of long-secret government files about the event that, more than any other in modern American history, has fueled conspiracy theories – the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy? …Under the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, the library of documents about Kennedy’s death must be made public in full by the deadline of this October 26, the law’s 25th anniversary, unless Trump decides otherwise. It is his decision alone.
So finally, The Russian Usurper can prove to us that he was right! Ted Cruz’ father killed JFK!
