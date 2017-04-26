Wingnut Alabama Judge Running For Sessions' Senate Seat

Surprise! Alabama's Number One Homophobe and Hater, Judge Roy Moore is running for Jeff Sessions' Senate seat, according to the Associated Press.

Remember now, Moore is the guy who was suspended as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court because he refused to honor the United States Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. His regard for the laws and Constitution are only limited by his narrowly-defined (and mostly insane) worldview.

His announcement was typical:

The fiery Republican jurist, who was suspended from the bench on accusations that he urged defiance of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing gays and lesbians to marry, said he will seek the Senate seat previously held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He made the announcement in a news conference on the steps of the Alabama Capitol. Moore told supporters he believes in the vision of President Donald Trump “We can make America great again, we’ve got to make America good again,”Moore said. He charged that families are being destroyed by divorce and the US Supreme Court has destroyed the institution of marriage. Moore made the announcement surrounded by about two dozen supporters who waved American flags, a Christian flag and signs from Moore’s past campaigns.

Luther Strange was appointed by disgraced former Governor Robert Bentley to finish Sessions' term, but there is no guarantee he will be elected, given that he may have helped Bentley cover up his abuses of power connected with an inappropriate relationship with a top staffer.

It should be an interesting race to watch.