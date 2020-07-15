Say Anything Racist: Jeff Sessions Loses Alabama US Senate Primary

Faced with a choice between a Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist who at least nominally believes in the rule of law and a Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist who does not give a shit about the rule of law, the Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist Republican voters of Alabama went to the polls and did exactly what you would expect them to do.

Maddowblog:

The primary runoff was not close: Tuberville won by 20 points, with Sessions losing 64 of Alabama's 67 counties. It was an ignominious end to a long, and at times ugly, political career. The president, whose support propelled the former college football coach, predictably celebrated on Twitter last night, and it's easy to understand why: Trump was determined to destroy Sessions' career, and last night marked the successful completion of his task. The cautionary tale for Republicans everywhere should be obvious: Trump will gladly use whomever he can to advance his own interests, and then discard those who outlive their usefulness.

From Brother Charlie Pierce:

Let's All Point and Laugh at Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Let us all pause and laugh and point at the sad end of the political career of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, who discovered far too late that there is no amount of spittle that you can lick that will save you from the inevitable career suicide when you ally yourself with El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago. On Tuesday night, JeffBo tried to regain the Senate seat he’d given up to be attorney general in the president*’s punching-bag cabinet. He got freight-trained in a Republican primary by a former Auburn football coach named Tommy Tuberville. In the end, the president* submarined Sessions as though JeffBo were an Atlantic City glazier he could stiff on an invoice. He endorsed Tuberville...

Liberal Cancel Culture. Boy, I don't know...

Republished with permission from Driftglass