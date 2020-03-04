Politics
Will Trump Tweets Ruin Jeff Sessions' Senate Hopes?

There's hope for Doug Jones yet! What if, after a Senate runoff, Trump decides not to endorse Jeff Sessions in the general? Or will a football coach beat Sessions in the runoff?
By Frances Langum
2 years ago by Frances Langum
[Video above from 2017 as Jeff Sessions jokes about perjury with the Federalist Society.]

It's nothing but gifts for Doug Jones if Republicans can't get their act together in Alabama.

Alabama finally sent Judge Roy Moore packing, though. Moore did not make the cut. After yesterday's primary, there will be a run-off election on March 31 between Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville. Because, Alabama.

The winner of that Republican run-off will take on Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November, which could be a very hard race to win oh wait a minute Trump tweeted this morning.

Looks like Trump isn't going to forgive Jeff Sessions for not being his Roy Cohn. What if Sessions is the Republican nominee? What's an Alabama MAGA type to do?

Keep it up, Stable Genius.

It's important to remember that, and I am not making this up, Jeff Sessions ran UNOPPOSED for US Senate in Alabama in 2014. Really.

Hopefully we're over that in the Democratic Party, and have a solid 50-state strategy from now on.

