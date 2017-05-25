Ben Carson: 'Poverty Is A State Of Mind'

He's Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. NYTimes:

“I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” he said, according to a transcript of the interview that was released on Wednesday. “You take somebody that has the right mind-set, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there.” He added that helping people may not better their lives. “You take somebody with the wrong mind-set, you can give them everything in the world — they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom,” Mr. Carson said.

The Times gets points off for blurring Armstrong Williams as "a friend and conservative media personality." C&L readers know Williams as a long-time grifter. He was Carson's business manager who it is said was responsible for the implosion of Carson's 2016 Presidential Campaign. He also was the guy in the center of the Bush Administration's payment to columnists to promote "No Child Left Behind."

So you see, poverty is a state of mind if you're always willing to take money on the grift. You're never poor if you're looking for the next political scam to fill your bank account.

As one Youtube commenter put it, "Yeah...and having no health care is a "state of mind", and having your living wage job shipped off to China is a "state of mind", and not being able to put food on the table is a "state of mind". It is all to plain to see that Dr. Ben Carson's "state of mind" is seriously warped.﻿"

Ben Carson will never be poor, though, because he'll sell this stupid "philospophy" to the suckers born every minute.