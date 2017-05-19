Bob Beckel Fired At Fox For 'Racially-Insensitive' Remark

In what may be a first for the network, Fox News fired Bob Beckel this morning for a "racially-insensitive" remark made in the workplace.

Fox News is, of course, being sued by a group of African-American employees for racial bias and discrimination and general workplace racism. So Beckel isn't the first person to make racially insensitive remarks at the network, just the first to be fired for it.

I mean, if Bill O'Reilly got away with calling a female temp worker "hot chocolate" until the advertisers bolted.... Variety reports:

Fox News’ human-resources department was made aware of a complaint about what one person familiar with the situation characterized as a “racially insensitive remark” on Tuesday evening. Executives conducted an internal investigation, this person said, and decided to part ways with Beckel Friday morning. Fox News’ internal culture has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Several current and former employees have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News in State Supreme Court in the Bronx, adding to a wave of litigation set against the network that levels claims of sexual harassment and cultural insensitivity. Fox continues to grapple with perceptions in the wake of the ousters of both Roger Ailes, its former chief executive, last year, as well as Bill O’Reilly, its top host. Both men had been accused of sexual harassment. Ailes denied the allegations and O’Reilly has said his fame made him a target had made settlements to accusers out of a desire to protect his children. The network has set in place a new human-resources chief and hired female executives to fill an open chief financial officer slot as well as its head of ad sales. Staffers have been urged to come forward if they believe they witness discriminatory behavior. In a memo to employees sent in April, Fox News’ human resources chief told employees, “We want to give you every opportunity to be heard” about workplace concerns.

They want employees to be "heard" so they can't "sue" for millions.

It's clearly the year of karma for the Fair and Balanced Network. Couldn't happen to a nicer right wing propaganda outlet, too.