C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Lodger (1944)

If film noir and gothic chiller had a baby it would be John Brahm's "The Lodger" (which itself is a fine remake of Hitchcock's 1928 silent classic "The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog".) A stranger has moved into the neighborhood and a series of brutal murders ensues...

"The Lodger" shows you film students out there what you can do with simple, practical effects like fog, gaslights, and horse-drawn carriages creaking along cobblestone streets.