C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Lodger (1944)

By driftglass
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

If film noir and gothic chiller had a baby it would be John Brahm's "The Lodger" (which itself is a fine remake of Hitchcock's 1928 silent classic "The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog".) A stranger has moved into the neighborhood and a series of brutal murders ensues...

"The Lodger" shows you film students out there what you can do with simple, practical effects like fog, gaslights, and horse-drawn carriages creaking along cobblestone streets.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV