Save your jabber for the judge, sweetheart, because tonight's selection is the 1951 mobster/noir classic, "The Mob". Directed by Robert Parrish, "The Mob" is about a cop taking a suspension so he can go undercover and some top-notch dialogue. But it's really about Broderick Crawford handing out tough guy acting lessons right and left. Also if you look quick you'll catch Charles Bronson in one of his first film roles.

Enjoy!