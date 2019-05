You've seen The Seven Year Itch, right? Billy Wilder's light comedy about Tom Ewell sending his wife and kids off to summer vacation, while he stays behind to work? And then trying and failing spectacularly to get into sexy trouble with his new neighbor, Marilyn Monroe?

Now imagine the same setup as...

a tightly plotted film noir,

directed by Fritz Lang.

starring Edward G. Robinson and Joan Bennett.

Yeah. That's The Woman in the Window.

