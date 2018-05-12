C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The Naked City (1948)

By driftglass

This 1948 film noir was directed by Jules Dassin and based on a story by Malvin Wald and leaned. It broke new ground it's detailed depiction of actual police procedure and rather than sound stages and back lots, it used New York City scenes and landmarks.

The film received two Academy Awards, one for cinematography for William H. Daniels, and another for film editing to Paul Weatherwax. It was also spun off into a shot-live-on-the-streets-of-New-York TV series by the same name.

Enjoy!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV