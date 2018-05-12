C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The Naked City (1948)

This 1948 film noir was directed by Jules Dassin and based on a story by Malvin Wald and leaned. It broke new ground it's detailed depiction of actual police procedure and rather than sound stages and back lots, it used New York City scenes and landmarks.

The film received two Academy Awards, one for cinematography for William H. Daniels, and another for film editing to Paul Weatherwax. It was also spun off into a shot-live-on-the-streets-of-New-York TV series by the same name.

Enjoy!