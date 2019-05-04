Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Shield For Murder (1954)

Movie night with a tight, 1954 noir gem. (open thread)
By driftglass

Murder is easy. But the loose ends it leaves behind are murder.

Half as long as Avengers: End Game with a budget that wouldn't cover the craft services costs on the Avengers' set for one day, this tight, 1954 noir gem, Shield for Murder, catches several actors -- Caroline Jones, Richard Deacon and Claude Akin -- as their careers were taking off. Edmond O'Brien plays a corrupt cop in need of cash and Patty Winters is his girlfriend who wants to know how he managed to come up $25,000 overnight.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.