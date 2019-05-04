C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Shield For Murder (1954)

Murder is easy. But the loose ends it leaves behind are murder.

Half as long as Avengers: End Game with a budget that wouldn't cover the craft services costs on the Avengers' set for one day, this tight, 1954 noir gem, Shield for Murder, catches several actors -- Caroline Jones, Richard Deacon and Claude Akin -- as their careers were taking off. Edmond O'Brien plays a corrupt cop in need of cash and Patty Winters is his girlfriend who wants to know how he managed to come up $25,000 overnight.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...