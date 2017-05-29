Hannity Reportedly Considering Not Returning To Fox News On Tuesday

According to the Independent Journal Review, Sean Hannity has gone “underground” while he decides whether or not he wants to return to Fox News next week.

IJR is not my usual source for news but it is possible they have a source with “intimate knowledge of the internal dealings at Fox News” and close enough to Hannity to provide reliable information about his thinking. Here’s what IJR reported last night:

Hannity has gone “underground” and is actively considering whether or not he will return to Fox News on Tuesday, a source close to Hannity told Independent Journal Review. […] [T]he well-placed source said Hannity has since retreated to isolation — even temporarily “swearing off” social media — while he makes a decision regarding his future at Fox News. Hannity’s last tweet was posted on Thursday afternoon. […] The source, who possesses intimate knowledge of the internal dealings at Fox News, said Hannity feels like the network failed to sufficiently support him after he came under attack. The source also alleged there may be an active campaign to force him out of the network — led by none other than James Murdoch.

Hannity fueled speculation about his future at Fox when he announced he’d be taking last Thursday and Friday off. He’s in the middle of a controversy over his specious promotion of conspiracy theories about the murder of a DNC staffer last summer, he has lost several advertisers and he was clearly distressed over the firing of Fox executive Bill Shine.

I have no doubt Hannity will leave Fox News in the not-too-distant future given that Hannity said Shine's departure would be "the total end of the FNC as we know it." However, I’m personally skeptical that Hannity would pick this moment to leave Fox because it would look like he's bowing to pressure.

Plus, let's not forget he’s right in the middle of saving the country from the Destroy Trump Media!

