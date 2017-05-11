Hiding From Reporters Asking About Comey, Sean Spicer Found A Safe Space 'Among The Bushes'

After wrapping up an undoubtedly softball interview with Fox Business last night, Sean Spicer literally hid “among the bushes” before braving a gaggle of reporters intent on asking tough questions about Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey last night.

From The Washington Post:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrapped up his brief interview with Fox Business from the White House grounds late Tuesday night and then disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff near a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge. To get back to his office, Spicer would have to pass a swarm of reporters wanting to know why President Trump suddenly decided to fire the FBI director. […] After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the darkness and among the bushes near these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged. “Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We'll take care of this. ... Can you just turn that light off?” Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him. For 10 minutes, he responded to a flurry of questions, vacillating between light-hearted asides and clear frustration with getting the same questions over and over again.

The Post story has this EDITOR’S NOTE at the end:

This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer's location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not "in the bushes," as the story originally stated.

Got that? Spicer was not “in the bushes,” just among them.

The Daily Kos’ Mark Sumner suggested that Spicer be sure to check for ticks after last night’s sojourn. “Because with the warm winter due to climate change for inexplicable reasons, it’s a bad tick season,” Sumner wrote.

Watch Washington Post reporter Jenna Johnson struggle to avoid saying that Spicer hid in the bushes as she described his bizarre behavior last night in the video above.

