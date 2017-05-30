Jack Kingston: Nevermind Trump's Trip Because The EU Is Librul!

This morning on CNN, Alisyn Camerota asked Trump apologist and former GOP Congressman Jack Kingston about Trump's apparent friendliness with the Saudis versus his coldness towards our longtime allies France and Germany.

What he should have said is, "Look, Angela Merkel isn't going to invest in golf courses, now, is she?"

But what he did say was a bunch of garbage about how Trump is more comfortable with autocrats than our European allies because the European Union is "to the left of Bernie Sanders" and some of their leaders have criticized Trump.

"I don't think it's that chilly, but if you look at what the EU has become, it's to the Left of Bernie Sanders....extremely liberal...said that Trump was a bigger disaster than China and Russia. That's an irresponsible discussion for any great country that's an ally."

So this is about Donald Trump's personal qualities and private grudges. Which is all any of Trump's so-called presidency is about. He's only about un-doing everything Obama and being a bully with no guiding principle. And shame on you, Jack Kingston and the Republican Congress, for backing him up. No retreat for you, no lifeboats, no "Tea Party" rebranding, when he falls.