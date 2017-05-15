Jason Chaffetz Is Telling His Colleagues He's Heading To Fox

He'll fit in perfectly with the rest of the liars over at GOP-TV. He's been a regular on the network for years. Now instead of doing it for free, he can get paid to carry water day in and day out for Trump:

When House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz announced in April that he would not seek reelection, speculation reigned—did the powerful Utah Republican have his eyes on another office? Did he have a more lucrative offer? Was there a scandal no one knew about?

Certainly, Chaffetz has not closed the door on future political bids, including for Utah governor in 2020. His campaign site, jasoninthehouse.com, briefly redirected to jasonforgovernor.com (both have now been shut down). And while he’s been vague about his ambitions to return to office at some point, he was definitive that his sudden exit was not prompted by scandal. “I’ve been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine,” Chaffetz told Politico. “If they had something really scandalous, it would’ve come out a long, long time ago.”

There is another possibility. According to two GOP lawmakers who have spoken to Chaffetz directly and four senior House Republican aides, Chaffetz has been telling people he’ll take on what one source calls a “substantial role” in on-air talent at Fox News Channel, possibly as early as July, amplifying whispers that Chaffetz will not finish out his current term.

Chaffetz, 50, has said on Facebook he made “a personal decision to return to the private sector.” Some observers in Utah speculated that he might join Fox News in some capacity. His announcement came the same day as the network revealed it would cut ties with Bill O’Reilly.

It is unclear what precise role Chaffetz may play at Fox, or if a deal has in fact been finalized. Spokespeople for Fox declined to return multiple requests for comment.

Read on...