Jason Chaffetz Gets His Butt Handed To Him On Outnumbered

This separation of children from their parents isn't playing well even on Fox News.

The crotch couch on "Outnumbered" wasn't even having it from their pet Jason Chaffetz.

Arguing with the Trump administration, Chaffetz said the solution to all of these problems at the border was to "build the wall."

No one challenged him on that, except to ask what about the children who are already here?

Chaffetz said we'd have to "vet" them. He also called Kennedy "naive."

That was it for Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Come on, man. I’m sure these mini-rapists all have bombs strapped to their chests. You were a congressman for a lot of years, and you did nothing. No one wants to touch immigration, not the Democrats, not the Republicans.

OMG Kennedy broke the first rule of right-wing punditry: Don't ever remember the inconvenient past.

Jason Chaffetz quit the Congress and took an immediate position on Fox News so that NO ONE would EVER remind him of his time in Congress, where his sole job was to weaponize investigations against Hillary Clinton and her emails.

How "naive" of you, Kennedy? Hilarious.