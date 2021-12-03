LOL Tom Cotton Has His Butt Handed To Him On The Senate Floor

Thank you, Jeanne Shaheen, for speaking truth to this memory hole of a man.
By Frances LangumDecember 3, 2021

A nice takedown from Jeanne Shaheen last night, and on the Senate floor, too.

And no one deserves it more than Tom Cotton. Never forget that Tom was the author of the 47 Traitors letter, attempting outside of his Constitutional duties to negotiate around Barack Obama with the Iranians.

So last night, during a Senate debate, Cotton returned to form, publicly attacking foreign policy to score political points.

But at one moment he slipped -- having the blind audacity to suggest that Joe Biden was "appeasing Vladimir Putin at every turn."

OH REALLY. Did it look anything like this, Tom?

And then Tom suggested that "Democratic senators will not force" Biden to be tough on Russia.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen had had enough.

"I just have to take real umbrage at your suggestion Senator Cotton. I'm the one who Vladimir Putin refused a visa to get into Russia because of my opposition to Russia and to what Putin was doing," she said.

"He didn't deny you a visa to get into the country. So don't talk to me about how I've not been tough enough on Russia, because that dog won't hunt."

Ooh, maybe Tom will write a letter to Putin and negotiate directly in a totally unconstitutional way, since that seems to be his jam.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue