'Tehran Tom' Cotton Wants Biden To Declare War On Russia

Never one for diplomacy, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton was disappointed that Biden didn't threaten to shut down Russian oil and gas operations or other enterprises.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Senator 'Tehran Tom' Cotton appeared on Fox News after President Biden's press conference in Geneva to do his usual war hawk jig.

Biden's press conference was a strong showing of his command on the issues at hand as well as his question-and-answer period, Biden didn't go far enough for Cotton's liking.

Sen. Cotton said that Putin only cares about power.

"Joe Biden could've said if the attacks continue maybe Russia's oil and gas plants are going to go down. Maybe their electrical grid is gonna go down," he complained.

Spoken like a true warmonger.

Cotton didn't mind the former commander-in-chief kowtowing to Russia's president like a smitten puppy dog.

Telling the world you plan to attack Russia would not be the optimal negotiation tactic of any president, no matter what Tehran Tom thinks.

Fox News has refused to put any Biden administration officials on their airwaves to discuss the first meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin, choosing instead to litter their shows with right-wing pundits and ex-traitor Trump officials to attack Biden and praise Putin.

It's truly bizarre.

