Jason Chaffetz Says Dems Want Unemployment Benefits To Expire

You may recall that Jason Chaffetz was sure he couldn't look his daughter in the eye and support Trump after his Access Hollywood "grab 'em by the pu**y" comments.

Chaffetz resigned from the Congress moments after his next term began and ran to Fox News where they offered him full employment to lie his head off in defense of the Trump White House. He also gets to lie in book form via a deal with Harper Collins's "conservative imprint," Broadside Books.

When was the last time Jason saw his daughter's eye, then?

BREAKING: Jason Chaffetz No Longer Able To Look His Daughter In The Eye pic.twitter.com/VdqLvgRx7n — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) July 25, 2020

Today's big huge lie is that DEMOCRATS don't want to extend unemployment benefits. Transcript h/t Heather:

JASON CHAFFETZ: This is the silly season, and it drives people nuts. I do believe with Mitch McConnell -- and might it have years of experience -- there is a concerted effort by the Democrats to delay and make sure those unappointed benefits expire. I think that plays, they think, to this political hand. They think -- they want people to say, "hey, wait, Democrats want to give me all these benefits and Republicans are standing in the way." Republicans rightfully make the argument, as Mitch McConnell did, "Remember when we were going to do root police reform and Tim Scott introduce that bill? Democrats voted back, they didn't even want to debate it. They didn't even want to debate it." Now another bill comes out, and they don't even want a discussion about it. It's disgusting. A lot of things Donald Trump advocated, like a payroll tax [cut], it's not in this bill. Giving relief to businesses to limit their liability, that's a good way to get people back to business. But a nonstarter for Democrats. That message needs to go into the election. Democrats are holding back on these types of things. But it is convoluted, it is messy, and I hate how the sausage gets made. It's just ugly.

It's ugly that REPUBLICANS are completely in charge of what gets voted on in the Senate, Jason. Whining about how the "sausage gets made" when only Mitch McConnell has control of what gets voted upon is silly.

Which party controls the White House again? That guy you said stopped you from looking your daughter in the eye. Which party?